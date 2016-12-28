You are here:  Home  »  News  »  What is the point of bringing Chibok girls home if we can’t see them? – Parents
Update:  December 28, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 

What is the point of bringing Chibok girls home if we can’t see them? – Parents

A group of 21 Chibok girls brought home for Christmas after almost three years in captivity were prevented from celebrating at home with their families, several sources have said on Wednesday. The 21 were among more than 200 mostly Christian schoolgirls released in October after being snatched by jihadist Boko Haram gunmen in April 2014 [&#8230;] The post What is the point of bringing Chibok girls home if we can&#8217;t see them? &#8211; Parents appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
