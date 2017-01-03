Western dresses responsible for sexual attacks on women – Minister
An Indian minister faced a severe backlash Tuesday after he criticised women for dressing “like westerners” at a New Year’s eve celebration where a mob allegedly carried out a series of sex assaults. Although police have yet to charge anyone in connection with the violence on Saturday night in Bangalore, local media have carried testimony […]
