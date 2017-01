West Ham not happy with Payet’s Marseille move

West Ham joint-chairman, David Sullivan has expressed his disappointment at Dimitiri Payet’s decision to force the club to sell him off. Sullivian stated : ‘The club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the club and fans showed […] The post West Ham not happy with Payet’s Marseille move appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story