You are here:  Home  »  News  »  We won’t tolerate further attacks on Fani-Kayode – IPOB warns Arewa youths
Update:  May 25, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 717 

We won’t tolerate further attacks on Fani-Kayode – IPOB warns Arewa youths

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Thursday, cautioned the Arewa Youth Forum, (AYF) and other Northern groups against verbal attack on former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode. The IPOB said in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful that it would no longer condone baseless attacks on Southerners. He declared that [&#8230;] We won&#8217;t tolerate further attacks on Fani-Kayode &#8211; IPOB warns Arewa youths Read Full Story
