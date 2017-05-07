You are here:  Home  »  News  »  We will relay Abacha loot letter to Trump, says US embassy
Update:  May 07, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

We will relay Abacha loot letter to Trump, says US embassy

The Embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria has told Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that “We will relay your letter to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson requesting the Administration to attach and release to Nigeria some $500 million worth of US-based proceeds of corruption traced to former Nigerian dictator General Sani Abacha.” The post We will relay Abacha loot letter to Trump, says US embassy appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
