We will not underrate Corsica – Echiejile

Super Eagles and AS Monaco wing- back Elderson Echiejile has said the Super Eagles will not underrate the Corsica Senior National Team when both sides lock horns on Friday evening at the Stade Francois Coty, Ajaccio. The Super Eagles play the tiny island of Corsica in a warm up game ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of