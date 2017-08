We will consolidate gains of democracy if returned to power in 2019 –PDP vows

The Peoples Democratic Party said on Saturday that it would consolidate the gains of democracy should it return to power in 2019. A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Nicholas Ossai (Delta-PDP), made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. Ossai said that the PDP non-elective national convention would […] Read Full Story