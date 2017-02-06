You are here:  Home  »  News  »  We sold APC to you, please hang on to it, endure more – Tinubu
We sold APC to you, please hang on to it, endure more – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress Party, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has told protesting Nigerians to hang on to the APC party they sold to them and endure a little longer for the promised change to arrive. Tinubu assured the protesters that the Buhari-led government which the people voted into power is not running away from the change it promised Nigerians during campaigns. The post We sold APC to you, please hang on to it, endure more &#8211; Tinubu appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
