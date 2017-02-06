We hear your cries ‘loud and clear’, Osinbajo tells Nigerians
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said he and President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on medical vacation have heard the cries of Nigerians on their sufferings “loud and clear.” He promised that the present administration would ensure that all Nigerians get a fair deal. Osinbajo spoke at a Consultative Forum […]
