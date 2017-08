We have shown we can solve Nigeria’s problems, says Osinbajo

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, said the present administration since its inception on May 29, 2015, has proved to Nigerians that it can solve the nation’s problems, irrespective of their nature. Osinbajo said this in an interview with journalists in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, after attending the inauguration of President […] Read Full Story