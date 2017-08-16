We have received over 5,000 whistleblowing tips – Finance minister, Kemi Adeosun
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Kemi Adesoun, has revealed that the federal government has received over 5,000 whistleblowing tips. She, however, stated that out of that number, only 365 were considered actionable. Adeosun, who spoke on “The Whistleblower Policy and its Implications for Public Servants” at the Bureau for Public Service Reform lunch time seminar, disclosed […]
