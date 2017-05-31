We Are Teaching Chibok Girls To Speak Good English – Aisha Alhassan
The Federal Government says it has begun teaching the rescued Chibok schoolgirls how to speak proper English. The government has also employed 20 teachers to help the girls with remedial classes. The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, said this in Abuja on Tuesday while receiving the recently rescued 82 Chibok schoolgirls. […]
