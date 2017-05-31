You are here:  Home  »  News  »  We Are Teaching Chibok Girls To Speak Good English – Aisha Alhassan
Update:  May 31, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 

We Are Teaching Chibok Girls To Speak Good English – Aisha Alhassan

The Federal Government says it has begun teaching the rescued Chibok schoolgirls how to speak proper English. The government has also employed 20 teachers to help the girls with remedial classes. The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, said this in Abuja on Tuesday while receiving the recently rescued 82 Chibok schoolgirls. [&#8230;] The post We Are Teaching Chibok Girls To Speak Good English – Aisha Alhassan appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

