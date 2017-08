We’re not Biafrans, Ijaw youths tell Kanu, others

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa Ijaw youths have warned pro-Biafran groups such as the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and the Indigenous People of Biafra to desist from including Ijaw territories in the map of Biafra. The Ijaw youths, under the auspices of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, said on Monday that […] Read Full Story