We’ll wrestle corruption to the ground – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration’s determination to wrestle corruption to the ground remains unshaken. The President, who gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians, however, said the fight against corruption would be guided by respect for the rule of law and due process. He vowed that his administration would […]
The post We’ll wrestle corruption to the ground – Buhari appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story