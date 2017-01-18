You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Warriors wallowing in money at AFCON
Update:  January 18, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 562 

Warriors wallowing in money at AFCON

The Warriors squad of 23 has a dozen players who are currently playing for or have previously been involved with South African clubs. Following their impressive draw with Algeria in their opening Group C match on Sunday all the players in the squad were each paid US$3000 (approximately R40 680) after the Zimbabwe Football Association availed US$110 000 (R1,49 million) which was shared by the players and the technical staff. Though the players’ contract didn’t have bonuses for draws the national association took it upon themselves to reward the players as a way of rewarding them for Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top