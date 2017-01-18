Warriors wallowing in money at AFCON
The Warriors squad of 23 has a dozen players who are currently playing for or have previously been involved with South African clubs.
Following their impressive draw with Algeria in their opening Group C match on Sunday all the players in the squad were each paid US$3000 (approximately R40 680) after the Zimbabwe Football Association availed US$110 000 (R1,49 million) which was shared by the players and the technical staff.
Though the players’ contract didn’t have bonuses for draws the national association took it upon themselves to reward the players as a way of rewarding them for Read Full Story