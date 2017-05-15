You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Warm-up win for Amajita
Update:  May 15, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 580 

Warm-up win for Amajita

Both nations used the match as part of preparations for the 2017 Fifa U-20 World Cup that kicks off on Saturday, 20 May and runs until 11 June. With only five days before the start of the tournament, the win will come as a confidence booster for the South Africans. A ninth minute set-piece goal from Yosin Salinas saw Amajita trailing against Costa Rica. But the South Africans fought back and stuck to their game plan as Keletso Makgalwa, Sibongakonke Mbatha and Luther Singh created many chances in search of an equaliser. Singh restored parity just seven minutes later from a beautifully taken fr Read Full Story
