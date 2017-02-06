W/Cup: Fans urge Super Eagles not to panic over Cameroon
Soccer fans in Ebonyi have urged the Super Eagles and its officials not to be scared over Cameroon’s victory at the just concluded 2017 AFCON. The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Sunday defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 2-1 to record its fifth AFCON title, after triumphs in 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2002. The victory, however, […]
The post W/Cup: Fans urge Super Eagles not to panic over Cameroon appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story