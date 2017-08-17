You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Visser: Dikwena choice an easy one
Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Visser: Dikwena choice an easy one

Visser, who signed a two-year contract with Stars this week, will be competing with the likes of Mwenya Chibwe, Steven Hoffman and Mbongeni Mzimela for the number-one jersey this season. “I’m happy to join the club. It was my very first club when I was 19 years old and I was here for three years. I’ve been all over the country in the last six to seven years and it’s good to be back and it’s good to be here,” Visser tells KickOff.com. Visser also said moving back to Stars was made easier by the fact he knew some of the people at the club. “I was quite easy [moving back to Stars] as I knew some of the staff [management] and they said they were interested in my services and would I mind coming down and just spending a week or two with the club and we took it from there. "The environment is very nice and we have world class training facilities, which is fantastic and I think we need to utilize it to our maximum so that it can benefit us as much as possible. And the players have been fantastic. It’s a great bounce of players, very nice guys and they’ve welcomed me with open arms. The 28-year-old adds that it’s been great working with new coach Peter Butler ahead of the new Absa Premiership season. “So, far it’s been fantastic working with him [Peter Butler]. Very much a football base coach, which all the players have taken alike too and really hoping it’s going to be a fantastic season,” Visser concludes. Read Full Story
Sports

