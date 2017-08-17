Varsity Football Round 4 Preview
The fourth round looks to add more to the tale.
Defending champions Tshwane University of Technology are currently in a familiar setting at the top of the table. Their victory against University of Johannesburg was a replay of last year’s final, in which TUT also claimed all the glory.
TUT will hope to continue their confident run when they face Central University of Technology, a side that is also making waves in the tournament. Star player Themba Ndlovu is back in the Tshwane line-up following an injury and will be in the spotlight along with CUT striker Rakgoma Taole.
The much anticipated Johannesburg derby will finally take place tonight when UJ pay a visit to Wits Stadium to take on their neighbours, Wits University.
Both sides are currently outside the top four spots, with UJ in fifth and Wits just below them. UJ goalie Damaine van der Walt has been promising in the last few games despite having only kept a single clean sheet in the three rounds. Wits will be looking to use last week’s win as a confidence boost going into the Joburg derby.
The University of the Western Cape, currently placed third on the table, will host North West University, who lead them by one point. Both have been putting in solid performances throughout the campaign.
NWU are undefeated in the competition and are second to TUT on goal difference. UWC’s only loss came the second round when they lost 2-1 to CUT. Last year’s edition of this fixture saw seven goals fly in when NWU lead 4-3 against the boys from Bellville - The UWC stadium will hope for nothing less.
Two sides that are yet to win in the competition will battle for all three points when University of Pretoria travel to Alice Stadium to face University of Fort Hare in what should be an interesting event. UP-TUKS have two points to their name after a goalless draw against NWU and against TUT previously. The hosts are yet to claim a single point and will do all they can redeem themselves tonight.
Varsity Football Round 4 Fixtures:
CUT vs TUTWits vs UJUWC vs NWUUFH vs UP-TUKS Read Full Story