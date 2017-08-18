Varsity Football - Round 4 wrap
Even with one less game to watch, the rest of the varsity teams still brought the heat and gave plenty of action in Round 4.
The Johannesburg derby was the game to watch this week. Wits University hosted neighbours University of Johannesburg at the Bidvest Stadium in an epic fast-paced encounter. The visitors left with all the points and the bragging rights, with a final score of 4-1.
Goals for UJ came from Best Shot winner Manqobo Luvuno, Man of the Match Shaune Mogaila, Kenneth Langa and Pogiso Mabote, While Wits’ consolation was an inspiring header from Phuti Leboho. The win moves UJ to fourth place on the table.
Tshwane University of Technology’s dreams of retaining the Varsity Football trophy is getting closer to reality. TUT were victorious last night against Central University of Technology with a solid score of two goals to zero.
CUT goalie Kabi Ntsane was kept busy against a menacing TUT attack, holding onto his clean sheet for the first half. But the second period was a different story. Not too long after the whistle to start the half, Themba Ndlovu put in an elegant cross which was met by Vusi Sibiya, giving TUT the lead. A second goal came soon after when Keabetso Mokwena found a way past keeper Tsane. TUT lead the log with 10 points and are yet to lose a game.
It was another home win for University of the Western Cape after they defeated a talented North West University side at the UWC Stadium last night, thrashing the visitors 4-0, moving them up to a comfortable second on the log. This is UWC’s third highest scoring home win – scoring six against Wits in Round 1, four against UFH last week and four again this week. This result leaves NWU trailing UWC on the table by two points.
Varsity Football Round 4 Results
CUT 0 – 2 TUTWits 1 – 4 UJUWC 4 – 0 NWU
FNB Player of the Match Awards
Keabetswe Mokwena (TUT)Shaune Mogaila (UJ)Clint Herwel (UWC)
Samsung Best Shot Awards
Mpho Molwatse (CUT)Manqoba Luvuno (UJ)Chad Smith (UWC) Read Full Story