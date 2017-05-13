You are here:  Home  »  News  »  VIDEO: Woman hit by car while talking on the Phone and crossing the road
Update:  May 13, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 98 

VIDEO: Woman hit by car while talking on the Phone and crossing the road

A horrific video circulating online showed a woman on a mobile phone getting hit by a car in Chonburi province, Thailand and her body flying across the road. The woman, identified as 40-year-old Sudchada Bureepia, survived the accident. She suffered a broken skull and was sent to Phyathai Sriracha Hospital. Unfortunately, she died at the [&#8230;] The post VIDEO: Woman hit by car while talking on the Phone and crossing the road appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

