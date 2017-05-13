VIDEO: Woman hit by car while talking on the Phone and crossing the road
A horrific video circulating online showed a woman on a mobile phone getting hit by a car in Chonburi province, Thailand and her body flying across the road. The woman, identified as 40-year-old Sudchada Bureepia, survived the accident. She suffered a broken skull and was sent to Phyathai Sriracha Hospital. Unfortunately, she died at the […]
