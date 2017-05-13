VIDEO: Chibok Girls Holding AK-47, Explaining Why They Refused To Return Home
At least four Chibok girls kidnapped by Islamist terror group, Boko Haram in mid-April 2014, today appeared in the insurgent group’s propaganda video explaining their decision not to join other abducted girls released last weekend. The video was offered to SaharaReporters by Nigerian journalist, Ahmad Salkida, who is known to have unfettered access to the […]
