Update:  January 11, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Uzoenyi arrives at Wits

Uzoenyi is now a free agent after parting ways with Sundowns yesterday and news from our sources is that the 24-year-old has already started training with Wits for an assessment. “Ejike is now a free agent and is free to join any team of his choice. He started training with Wits today,” a source tells KickOff.com. Gavin Hunt has already brought in Granwald Scott during the January transfer window and signed Bokang Thlone on a pre-contract for next season. Uzoenyi’s availability will have piqued the interest of all the top club’s in the PSL who would be able to afford hi Read Full Story
