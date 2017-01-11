Uzoenyi arrives at Wits
Uzoenyi is now a free agent after parting ways with Sundowns yesterday and news from our sources is that the 24-year-old has already started training with Wits for an assessment.
“Ejike is now a free agent and is free to join any team of his choice. He started training with Wits today,” a source tells KickOff.com.
Gavin Hunt has already brought in Granwald Scott during the January transfer window and signed Bokang Thlone on a pre-contract for next season.
Uzoenyi’s availability will have piqued the interest of all the top club’s in the PSL who would be able to afford hi Read Full Story