Uwua accepts suspension in good faith

Lobi Stars technical adviser, Godwin Uwua has taken his suspension by the club in good faith and insists he will wait till the club calls him back. The former Flying Eagles coach was suspended on Monday for three weeks by the board for his team’s 0-0 home draw against Katsina United in the Nigeria Professional […] The post Uwua accepts suspension in good faith appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story