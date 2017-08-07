You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Utomi dissociates self from Biafra’s promoters
Update:  August 07, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 0 

Utomi dissociates self from Biafra’s promoters

A renowned Political Economist and former Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Prof. Pat Utomi, has denounced his inclusion as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the proposed interim government of the Republic of Biafra as announced by a pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) led by Benjamin Igwe Onwuka. Utomi, who was named last [&#8230;] The post Utomi dissociates self from Biafra’s promoters appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top