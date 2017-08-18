Usuthu sign ex-Wits man Moerane
Moreane has joined former Kaizer Chiefs defender Simphiwe Mtsweni amongst Usuthu’s recruits ahead of the start of the new season.
The Durban-based side have already brought in Cavin Johnson as their new coach this season.
Usuthu spokesperson Brilliant Makhathini has also confirmed that his club have hired former Kaizer Chiefs fitness trainer Joshua Smith as part of their technical team.
"Yes, it’s true, Mr Smith is our new fitness trainer. We have signed also Tebogo Moreane and Simphiwe Mtsweni,” Makhathini tells KickOff.com. Read Full Story