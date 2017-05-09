Updated: Osinbajo is acting President – Senate
What could have resulted in a major constitutional crisis over the medical leave embarked on by President Muhammadu Buhari was averted in the Senate on Tuesday. It centered on the ambiguity in President Buhari’s letter informing the Senate that he was proceeding on a follow up medical leave to London, United Kingdom. Relying on SectionRead More
The post Updated: Osinbajo is acting President – Senate appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story