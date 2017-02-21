Updated: Don’t expect me back any time soon, says Buhari to Nigerians
By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA-President Mohammadu Buhari has said that he needed a longer period of time to rest in London, United Kingdom where he had gone on medical vacation. The import of this is that the president should not be expected back to Nigeria any time soon. The president said the need to further restRead More
The post Updated: Don’t expect me back any time soon, says Buhari to Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story