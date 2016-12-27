United fans honour George Michael
With United leading 1-0 in the 70th minute, the fans at Old Trafford began to sing after the British pop star passed away on Sunday at the age of 53.
Michael died at his home in Goring, England, after an apparent heart failure.
He sold millions of albums around the globe as a member of Wham! and then in his solo career.
On the field, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a contender for goal of the season late in the game, receiving a cross from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and finishing with a diving, back-heeled strike.
The hosts won 3-1, with Ibrahimovic also scoring along with Daley Blind.
Fabio Borini got a co Read Full Story