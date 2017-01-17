You are here:  Home  »  News  »  UniMaid Attack: Your days are numbered, APC tells Boko Haram
January 17, 2017 

UniMaid Attack: Your days are numbered, APC tells Boko Haram

By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA &#8211; The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has condemned Monday&#8217;s terrorist bomb attack on a mosque in the University of Maiduguri, declaring that the days of the Boko Haram terrorist sect are numbered. The party in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji AbdullahiRead More The post UniMaid Attack: Your days are numbered, APC tells Boko Haram appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

