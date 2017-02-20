Under Buhari, naira now Africa’s worst currency – Ekweremadu
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Monday, took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the economy has suffered more crisis under the new government. Ekweremadu said this at the Peoples Democratic Party’s national stakeholders’ meeting held at the Ekiti State […]
