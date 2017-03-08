You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  Unclaimed dividend drops from N117bn to N75bn
Update:  March 08, 2017   |   Source:  Business Day 

Unclaimed dividend drops from N117bn to N75bn

  … as SEC pays out N42bn unclaimed dividend to investors   Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says about N42 billion out of about N117 billion unclaimed dividends have been paid out to investors. This, the Commission attributed to aggressive campaign for elimination of unclaimed dividends in the Nigerian capital market. Director-general, SEC, Munir Gwarzo, [&#8230;] The post Unclaimed dividend drops from N117bn to N75bn appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust... Read Full Story
Business

