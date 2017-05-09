Umhlathuze to remain Thanda home
Amabhubesi clinched automatic promotion to the Absa Premiership next season with three games to spare, after they attained an unassailable lead atop the log standings with a victory over then-second-placed Stellenbosch FC last week.
The Kwa-Zulu Natal-based outfit have been playing all their home matches at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richard Bay, and will be allowed to continue to do so next season, provided they make a few minor adjustments to reach the safety requirements of the PSL compliance manual.
"I have been to the Umhlathuze stadium on a few occasions. There are a few thing