Ubuntu CT sign midfielder Motumi
Motumi was at Santos last season, having previously plied his trade at Rise and Shine for three years in the Absa Premiership.
“Lebo has adjusted well to life in Cape Town during his short stay with us and has shown incredible signs of an experienced and professional player,” said club CEO and chairman Michael Jenkins.
“The fact that we can attract a player with three years of PSL experience is fantastic motivation for our young group of players and management.
“Lebs will be a major asset to the club in the upcoming campaign as he brings tremendous experience.
“He’ll play a pivotal role in front of our back four with his blend of being a fierce and aggressive tackler as well as being an excellent passer of the ball. This makes him perfect for a team like ours who is comfortable to play out from the back.”
Coach Roger Links also expects big things of Motumi.
“Lebo has worked with us for about two weeks and within that time he’s come a long way and I am very excited to be working with him,” said Links.
“When he just started with us he was a little rusty but after the friendly this past weekend [against Cape Town City] we could all see the qualities he brings to the team.
“He’s technically a very good player who is comfortable on the ball with good decision-making abilities which shows he has the traits of a PSL player who will bring a different dimension to the very good squad that we’re assembling.
“He’ll have an enjoyable season with us – the way he plays you can see he enjoys the way we play too, which makes me feel comfortable he’ll be an excellent addition to the squad.”
Motumi is excited by the potential of the NFD newcomers, who bought the second-tier status of FC Cape Town a month ago.
“From what I have seen, we have a good team,” Motumi said. “There’s a lot of young stars who are full of potential and the coach is playing a big role in terms of how he wants us to play.”
Ubuntu also recently recruited Ethen Sampson, Bukhosi Sibanda and Taahir Ganga. Read Full Story