UTME: 10,000 candidates caught in Anambra for malpractice, says JAMB

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board says more than 10,000 candidates caught for examination malpractices in the on-going UTME in Anambra have been handed over to the appropriate authority. The Coordinator of the board in Anambra, Mrs Lynda Nwachukwu, disclosed on Saturday that the all computer-based testing mode 2017 UTME, which started on May 13 in 642 […] Read Full Story