UPDATED: Residents flee Ife as Yoruba , Hausa clash

Femi Makinde, Osogbo Residents of Ile Ife have deserted some areas in the town following the outbreak of violence between some Yoruba youths and Hausa people. Our correspondent gathered that the fight was caused by a misunderstanding between a Yoruba man and an Hausa man at Sabo area of Ife... Read Full Story