UPDATED: Four killed, 17 injured in Maiduguri varsity suicide attacks
Kayode Idowu, Maiduguri Four people were killed and over 17 injured when suicide bombers attacked two mosques in the University of Maiduguri on Monday. The incident occurred around 5am during Subhi prayers. A test message from the spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, AbdulKadir Ibrahim confirming the incident said, “Twin Blast from suicide bombers […]
