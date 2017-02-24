You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  UEL: Simon Thankful, Relishes Role In Gent’s Win Vs Spurs
Update:  February 24, 2017   |   Source:  Complete Sports 37 

UEL: Simon Thankful, Relishes Role In Gent’s Win Vs Spurs

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian winger Moses Simon is pleased to be part of the Gent side through to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 stage at the expense of English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. An own goal from Harry Kane and a late strike from substitute Jeremy Perbet earned the
Sports

