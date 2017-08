UEFA Super Cup: Why we lost to Real Madrid – Mourinho

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has expressed his frustration at the absence of the VAR system, which he feels would have ruled out Casemiro’s opening goal, as they lost 2-1 to Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Super Cup in Skopje, Macedonia. The Brazilian broke the deadlock in the 24th minute in Skopje, slotting Dani Carvajal’s long […] UEFA Super Cup: Why we lost to Real Madrid – Mourinho Read Full Story