U.S. asks Yahya Jammeh to leave power

The U.S. has warned the embattled President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, saying he is losing opportunities to peacefully handover to President-elect Adama Barrow and avoid the consequences of his actions. Jammeh’s tenure ends January 19, the same day that Barrow is expected to be sworn-in as his successor. Both the African Union and ECOWAS […] The post U.S. asks Yahya Jammeh to leave power appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story