You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Two years in office: Afenifere rates Buhari low, mocks APC change slogan
Update:  May 29, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 169 

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has scored the President Muhammadu Buhari&#8217;s administration low in terms of performance within the last two years. According to the group, the current administration’s change mantra had not changed the lives of Nigerians for the better in spite of all promises made by the All Progressives Congress during electioneering campaign. [&#8230;] Two years in office: Afenifere rates Buhari low, mocks APC change slogan Read Full Story
