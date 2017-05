Two years anniversary: APC has nothing to celebrate – PDP

Fidelis Soriwei, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party has attacked the ruling All Progressives Congress saying the party has nothing to celebrate two years after. The National Publicity Secretary of the Senator Ahmed Maikarfi-led National Working Committee, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement on Sunday night that the APC-led Government was marked by hand handedness, crass […] Read Full Story