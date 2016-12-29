You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100
Update:  December 29, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 1165 

Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Two persons lost their lives in a bloody clash between Igbos and Fulanis at the popular Gariki market, in Enugu.  The incident occurred on Wednesday night.  Our correspondent learnt, during a visit to the market on Thursday, that the deceased persons had been identified as Ali, a Fulani and Ifeacho Ifeanyi, an [&#8230;] The post Two killed, mosque burnt as Igbo, Fulani clash over N100 appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
