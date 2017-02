Two key national assembly chiefs off to see Buhari in London

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have allegedly reported by newsmen to have departed Abuja for London to meet President Muhammadu Buhari. It was gathered that the two principal officers left Abuja on Wednesday morning. The post Two key national assembly chiefs off to see Buhari in London appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story