Two die, many injured as bus plunges into river

At least two persons died and several others were injured when a luxurious bus plunged into the Majidun River, Ikorodu on Friday morning. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other rescue agencies have been battling to save the victims. At the time of filing this report, 7am, bodies of two of […] The post Two die, many injured as bus plunges into river appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story