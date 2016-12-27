You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Twenty-one still missing after Ugandan boat tragedy
Update:  December 27, 2016   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 337 

Twenty-one still missing after Ugandan boat tragedy

According to local media a total of 45 people were on the boat and only 15 survivors have been confirmed with a further 21 people still unaccounted for although they are, at this stage, presumed dead by the authorities.  The passengers, who were from Kaweibanda village in the western district of Buliisa, were on board the boat making their way to Hoima District for a football match on Sunday. What was meant to be a happy occassion that formed part of Christmas day celebrations ultimately ended in tragedy with a police official stating that the boat had been overloaded. "They overload Read Full Story
