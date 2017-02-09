Twente cool Rostov/Mokotjo talk
It was reported in Russia this week that FC Rostov were preparing a bid for the 25-year-old, with the transfer window in that country open until February 28, making a potential move possible.
But Twente say there has been no contact, nor would they welcome any as they look to hold on to their prized asset.
Mokotjo has 18 months left to run on his contract with the club, and has said that he is ready to seek pastures new.
Rostov is the former home of Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyanda Xulu, who endured massive problems getting paid by the team, though they appear to have steadied the ship financial