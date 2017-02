Tuface vows to proceed with planned protest against FG

Popular Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, has vowed to proceed with his planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Feb. 5 in spite of mixed reactions by some Nigerians. 2baba, as he is fondly called by fans, made his stand known on his Facebook page on Wednesday. According to him, the protest will go on […]