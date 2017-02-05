Tuface cancels protest amid security concerns
Hip-hop artist Innocent Idibia, popularly known as TuFace has announced the cancellation of his planned protest scheduled for Monday. In an video announcement early Sunday morning, TuFace said the protest is under threat of hijack by other interest groups. Full text of his announcement follows: ” Dear Nigerians, after due consultations, it has become clear […]
