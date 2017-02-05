You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Tuface cancels protest amid security concerns
Update:  February 05, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 0 

Tuface cancels protest amid security concerns

Hip-hop artist Innocent Idibia, popularly known as TuFace has announced the cancellation of his  planned protest scheduled for Monday. In an video announcement early Sunday morning, TuFace said the protest is under threat of hijack by other interest groups. Full text of his announcement follows: ” Dear Nigerians, after due consultations,  it has become clear [&#8230;] The post Tuface cancels protest amid security concerns appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
