Tso backs Manyisa at Sundowns
READ: Motale confident Manyisa will shine
Manyisa left the Buccaneers after a successful nine-year period, where he won seven trophies and reached the 2013 CAF Champions League final.
Vilakazi enjoyed his best years at Pirates and went on to become the club’s all time leading goalscorer with 52 goals between 1999 and 2007. He, however, struggled to stamp his authority in the Sundowns midfield after returning from a short stint in Denmark in 2008.
Unlike Tso, Manyisa has gone straight from one PSL giant to another, joining the likes of Teko Modise, the late Gift Leremi, Innocent Mdledle, Godfrey Sapula and Lebohang Mokoena as players to have left Pirates for Sundowns.
“Nothing will change. If he continues to work hard, then we will see the best of Oupa. We all know Oupa is a good player but if you are not going to work hard, then we are not going to see your greatness,” Vilakazi told KickOff.com during the launch of the MTN8 on Monday in Johannesburg.
Manyisa missed almost all of the 2015/2016 season with an ankle injury and many argue that he has not been the same since his return. There were often calls from supporters for him to get rest because he was playing too much football, but a new environment could bring the player back to life.
Get the latest Sundowns news sent to your phone!
“He did well at Pirates, even after the injury that he had. It’s just that things did not gel in the way he would have wanted to,” said Vilakazi. "Everyone has their own plans and I don’t know why Oupa moved to Sundowns."
Get the latest Orlando Pirates news sent to your phone Read Full Story